Kudos To State Highway For Road Cleanup

I wanted to put out a big kudos to all the people who were out clearing the roads after our recent snow storm. Honestly one of the best jobs I had seen. I traveled to Crisfield as well and the roads were fantastic. I don't think people really appreciate the work these guys and girls put into keeping our roads so awesome during these storms...
I agree, Route 50 and 13 were wonderful. These folks deserve a giant thank you!!!!
I'd like to thank the Choptank and Asplundh crews for restoring electric as quickly as they did. Those guys were out two days for up to 16 hours each. STRONG WORK!
The next day was fine, however as it was coming down and the evening on the snow was horrible. Maryland doesn't pre-treat which makes all of the difference in the world. Delaware brines the road and sands intersections, so it's a night and day difference as soon as you cross the state line.
Keep in mind there was a double fatal/multi-car accident around 4pm on Friday on Rt 50, and I'm sure that would have been avoided if SHA had done pre-treating.
It might have been avoided if people stayed off the roads when snow and ice have them covered!!!
