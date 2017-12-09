Saturday, December 9, 2017
Is Piedmont Planning On Leaving Salisbury? Comment Worthy A Post
Piedmont is switching to new and larger jet aircraft, and its future in Salisbury is uncertain, both for flight operations and general office and admin. Most of its personnel are based elsewhere, primarily in Philadelphia, Charlotte and Phoenix. American (parent) and Piedmont are getting new and bigger facilities in those and other airports where most of their flights are to/from. Salisbury flights and passengers are an increasing smaller share. Don't be surprised if Piedmont is gone completely from Salisbury in a year or so from now.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 12/09/2017 02:36:00 PM
