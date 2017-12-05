Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Found Property Somerset County- Attempt to identify owner(s)

BURGLARY / FOUND PROPERTY:       On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, Troopers from the Maryland State Police – Princess Anne Barrack were dispatched to a residence in Princess Anne, Somerset County, Maryland 21853 for the report of found property.  The following firearms and ammunition were recovered:
  • Remington bolt action rifle, Model: 03-A3
  • Remington shotgun, Model 1100lt-20
  • Remington shotgun, Model: 11
  • Mossberg rifle, Model: S-130
  • Mossberg rifle, Model: 620K
  • Savage rifle, Model: 220B
  • Noble rifle, Model: 20A
  • Topper rifle, Model: 58
  • Marlin rifle, 30/30
  • Ruger rifle, Model: 10122
  • Webley handgun, Model: Mark 1
  • U.S. Revolver handgun, Model: Unknown
  • Buck Knife
  • Remington Hi Speed ammunition
  • Federal ammunition, 12 gauge
  • Winchester ammunition, 20 gauge
  • Remington ammunition, 357 magnum
  • Remington ammunition, 30/30
  • Western ammunition, 32 Long Colt
  • Federal ammunition, 12 gauge
  • Federal ammunition, 357 magnum
  • Federal ammunition, 410 gauge
  • Federal ammunition, 12 gauge
  • Winchester ammunition, 12 gauge
  • Federal ammunition, 30/30
  • Baggie containing miscellaneous live and spent ammunitionIf anyone has any information identifying the owners of any of the above listed firearms/ammunition, they are asked to contact TFC D. Tilghman, Criminal Enforcement Division – Lower Shore Region, at 443-260-3734.ALL CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS
