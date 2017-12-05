Found Property Somerset County- Attempt to identify owner(s)
BURGLARY / FOUND PROPERTY: On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, Troopers from the Maryland State Police – Princess Anne Barrack were dispatched to a residence in Princess Anne, Somerset County, Maryland 21853 for the report of found property. The following firearms and ammunition were recovered:
- Remington bolt action rifle, Model: 03-A3
- Remington shotgun, Model 1100lt-20
- Remington shotgun, Model: 11
- Mossberg rifle, Model: S-130
- Mossberg rifle, Model: 620K
- Savage rifle, Model: 220B
- Noble rifle, Model: 20A
- Topper rifle, Model: 58
- Marlin rifle, 30/30
- Ruger rifle, Model: 10122
- Webley handgun, Model: Mark 1
- U.S. Revolver handgun, Model: Unknown
- Buck Knife
- Remington Hi Speed ammunition
- Federal ammunition, 12 gauge
- Winchester ammunition, 20 gauge
- Remington ammunition, 357 magnum
- Remington ammunition, 30/30
- Western ammunition, 32 Long Colt
- Federal ammunition, 12 gauge
- Federal ammunition, 357 magnum
- Federal ammunition, 410 gauge
- Federal ammunition, 12 gauge
- Winchester ammunition, 12 gauge
- Federal ammunition, 30/30
- Baggie containing miscellaneous live and spent ammunitionIf anyone has any information identifying the owners of any of the above listed firearms/ammunition, they are asked to contact TFC D. Tilghman, Criminal Enforcement Division – Lower Shore Region, at 443-260-3734.ALL CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS
I would love to claim those guns.
Well who got locked up
