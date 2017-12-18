Everyone All Ready For Christmas?

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Just about ready! I love the picture that is posted here....showing the true meaning of Christmas! Merry Christmas to all!
Sorry just a pagan celebration. No part for of it me and ours. Jesus was not born in December.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Just about ready! I love the picture that is posted here....showing the true meaning of Christmas! Merry Christmas to all!
Sorry just a pagan celebration. No part for of it me and ours. Jesus was not born in December.
Post a Comment