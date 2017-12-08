Driver Fatality In Wicomico Crash

Salisbury Barrack
2765 N Salisbury Blvd
Salisbury MD 21801
410-749-3101 ext. 0 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/8/2017
Type of Incident: Traffic Accident
Date and Time: 12/08/2017 1547
Location: W/B Rt 50 @ Queen Ave
Vehicles: Vehicle 1: 2005 Buick LeSabre
Vehicle 2: 2003 Honda Pilot
Drivers: Vehicle 1: William Madison Pender Sr, 95 YOA, Salisbury, MD
Vehicle 2: Marie Vonette Molme, 44 YOA, Seaford, DE
Narrative: On the above time and date, Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to W/B Rt 50 @ Queen Ave Salisbury MD for the report of a motor vehicle collision. Investigation revealed that Vehicle 1 was heading S/B on Queen Avenue, where it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with W/B Rt 50. Vehicle 1 entered into W/B Rt 50 where it was struck in the driver side by Vehicle 2, which was heading W/B on Rt 50 in lane 2. Vehicle 2 was occupied by eight people. The seven passengers of Vehicle 2 (excluding the driver) were transported to PRMC for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of vehicle 1 was transported to PRMC where he was pronounced deceased. It would be determined that vehicle 1 was at fault in the collision.
Investigating Trooper: TFC W Shelter
Phone Number: 410-749-3101
1 comment:
Sad. 95 years and it ends like that.
