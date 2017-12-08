Dorchester County Sheriff's Office Press Release

On Sunday, December 3, 2017 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Rt. 50 for speeding. Upon approaching the vehicle the deputy detected an odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy had the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle exit the vehicle to conduct a search. Upon searching the vehicle the deputy located a small amount of Marijuana and a loaded 9mm Handgun under the driver’s seat. A check of the driver 55 year old Donald Stanley Shuler of 5212 Stackhouse Street, Johnstown, Pa. is a convicted Felon and is prohibited from possessing a weapon. He was charged with being a convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Transporting a Loaded Weapon in a Vehicle, Illegal Possession of ammunition, Wearing and Carrying a Handgun and he was also given a citation for Possession of Marijuana. He was ordered Held without Bond.
1 comment:
Great Job Dorchester Count Sheriff's Office.
Making Dorchester Great Again!
