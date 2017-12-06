Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Monday, November 27, 20017 members of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office executed a Search & Seizure warrant at 101 West Road, Secretary, Md. The targets of the investigation 60 year old Charles Joseph Henry of that address and 39 year old Samuel William Hepperle also of that address were located inside of the residence upon entry. A third suspect 37 year old Carl Messick of 6332 Little Creek Lane, Hurlock, Md. who was just leaving the residence were taken into custody. A search of the residence revealed 58 baggies of Heroin/Fentanyl mixed substance, $537.00 in U.S. currency, 6 Percocet Pills, 6 Suboxen Strips. 25 grams of Marijuana and electronic scales. Messick was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession of Paraphernalia and released on $3,000.00 unsecured Bond. Henry was charged with Possession of Heroin and released. Hepperle was charged with Possession with Intent to distribute heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin in a School Zone, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Heroin and maintaining a Common Nuisance, He was ordered Held without Bond.
