Tuesday, December 5, 2017
Deputy Director of Administration Weston Young Rumored To Be Embarrassed By Culver Actions
Deputy Director of Administration Weston Young has been rumored to be apologizing continuously for the actions of his boss One Term Bob Culver.. High level sources in the Culver administration have told of many times Weston has been totally embarrassed by having to deliver ignorant messages from Bob to the City of Salisbury. Weston is a smart guy and sees the writing on the wall with one term Bob,and is trying to save his career by separating from Bob's actions.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 12/05/2017 03:47:00 PM
