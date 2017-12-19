Crisfield Councilman Erik Emely Charged With Solicitation Of Prostitution

CITIZEN COMPLAINTS RESULT IN ARRESTS FOR PROSTITUTION SOLICITATION
(Wicomico County, MD) -- Complaints from citizens and business owners in Wicomico County led to a Maryland State Police investigation today that resulted in multiple arrests for prostitution solicitation.
Troopers assigned to the Salisbury Barrack planned, coordinated and today conducted a prostitution/solicitation sting in the Wicomico County area. Assisting with the operation were State Police criminal investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division.
As a result of the operation, the following 5 individuals were arrested:
Paul Erik Emely 45 years old, of Crisfield MD
Wendell Travers 74 years old, Cambridge MD
William Edgar Jackson Jr 71 years old, of Cambridge MD
Horace Linwood Wilson Jr 52 years old, of Georgetown DE
Erica Shante Reviere 32 years old, of Fayetteville NC
Each person arrested was charged with solicitation for prostitution. Each has been taken to the Wicomico County Central Booking Center for processing and an initial appearance before a court commissioner.
Wow just Wow! Long time coming
Yet another life long liberal democrat bites the dust. Will he resign or pull a Bill Clinton and just lie about it?
No surprise
Wow now that is funny, its finally caught up with him lol
So what he got himself a young piece of chocolate.
Couldn't have happened to a better person. You got what has been coming to ya ole boy.
When you lie about Business owner who is trying to help the city and to damage them away they can..this is the result Karma got him
Oh is that how he’s gonna take down the opioid problem?? Getting some hooker strange??
Once a flea always a flea!!! Bahahahahah
However, he has gotten out of worse indiscretions than this one. This too shall pass and he will come out smelling like the fleabag that he is. It will all be cleaned up and forgotten by the time he runs for Mayor next year.
