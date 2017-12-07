BODY FOUND IN HEBRON

❗️BREAKING NEWS❗️
9:36 AM - Hebron, Maryland
❗️BODY FOUND❗️
6200 block Catchapenny Road
Hebron Volunteer Fire Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and Maryland State Police dispatched to respond.
The facts as we understand them: a woman in a vehicle discovered a body on the ground down a long dirt lane. She was too scared to check the body’s breathing status. Hebron EMS was dispatched to respond too an unresponsive person. Hebron EMS arrived and declared the patient dead on arrival. Police are obviously investigating. This incident may not be illegal in nature, but the circumstances are worthy of a post.
Be advised, details will probably undoubtedly change.
