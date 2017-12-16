Bad Accident In Mardela

5:49 PM ✦ Mardela Springs, Maryland
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️
❗️FATAL❗️ VEHICLE ACCIDENT with INJURIES
TRACTOR TRAILER VS. CAR
BOTH VEHICLES ON FIRE - FULLY INVOLVED
Route 50 and Wallertown Road
❗️INDEFINITE ROAD CLOSURE❗️
Mardela Springs Vol. Fire Company and Maryland State Police dispatched to respond.
→ SLOW down, MOVE OVER, use CAUTION in the area.
→ Plan an alternate route if possible.
→ Additional information will be posted if appropriate.
