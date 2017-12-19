Anita Ophelia Mccullough Missing In Wicomico County

Type of Incident: Missing Person
Date and Time: 12-18-17 @ 7:20 pm
Location: 1103 Pine St, Delmar Wicomico County Md
Missing Person: Anita Ophelia Mccullough
On 12-18-17 at approximate 7:20 PM the State Police were called to a residence in Delmar for a report of a missing 78 y/o B/F 501 approximate 190 lbs short black hair last seen 8:30 AM at her residence on Pine St in Delmar. Mccullough was last known to be driving a Burgandy For Fusion Md tags HCE838.
Anyone with information as to the location or if you have seen this person, please contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.
Barrack Commander: Lt. Robert Phillips
Asst. Barrack Commander: F/Sgt. David Dalfonso
Asst. Barrack Commander: D/Sgt. Michael Rickard
