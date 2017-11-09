Wicomico County Courting Trouble With Rapper Young Thug Performance December 9th At Civic Center

The Wicomico County Youth And Civic Center is courting a big time problem with the upcoming performance of Rapper and known problem Young Thug on December 9th. The Wicomico County leadership under Bob Culver have set up a nightmare for local law enforcement and the surrounding public at large.
Young Thug has a serious criminal background and an association with the Crips street gang. The crowd that will be interested in this concert have shown by UMES and other rap performances to cause problems. This is going to put a strain on our local law enforcement who I don't even know how are gonna handle keeping this under control.
1 comment:
A night to get jiggly with it. Sheriff’s Department had better have metal detectors screening every patron who enters the Civic Center that evening. All it will take is one hot head thug to disrespect another thug and all hell will break loose.
