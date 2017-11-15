WCSO Press Releases - Nov. 14, 2017
Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine
Date of Incident: 11 November 2017
Location: Foskey Lane at Connelly Mill Road, Delmar, MD
Suspect: Elijah Dutton Fooks, 19, Delmar, DE
Narrative: On 11 November 2017 at 3:46 AM, a deputy responded to a reported single vehicle motor vehicle collision on Foskey Lane in Delmar. Upon arrival, a subject identified as Elijah Fooks, was stopped walking away from the scene. Fooks, initially denied he was both operating a vehicle and involved in a crash.
The deputy learned during the subsequent investigation that Fooks had been given use of the vehicle in question and was also found to be in possession of its ignition key. Fooks was also discovered to have a suspended driver’s license.
It was also discovered that Fooks was in possession of what was identified as Crack Cocaine.
The deputy placed Fooks under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Fooks in the Detention Center on bond.
Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine, Driving While Suspended, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Incident: Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute
Date of Incident: 12 November 2017
Location: Fairground Drive at Parsons Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Tabius Windall Cannon, 22, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 12 November 2017 at 10:53 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Tabius Cannon after observing that Cannon was not wearing a seat belt. Upon making contact with Cannon, the deputy detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy located a sizable bag of marijuana along with a set of digital scales and a box of sandwich baggies. Based on the amount of marijuana located it appeared destined for distribution.
Cannon was also stopped within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
The deputy placed Cannon under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Cannon in the Detention Center in lieu of $15,000.00 bond.
Charges: Possession of CDS with the Intent to Distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, Possession of CDS with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 10 grams
Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson Date: 14 November 2017
1 comment:
What about the Parkside teacher arrested with 8 lbs of METH?!
