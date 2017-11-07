Vehicle Pursuit And Drug Bust In Somerset County

Vehicle Pursuit and Drug Arrest in Somerset County
On 11-06-2017 at 4:06 pm, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack attempted to stop a 2008 Honda Civic for a move over violation. The Honda failed to stop and continued south bound entering the town of Princess Anne. The vehicle exited the town of Princess Anne and continued south bound on US Rt 13 until it made a U turn at Linden Avenue and proceeded back north bound. Once crossing the Deal Island Road intersection, the operator threw a Red Bull can out the driver’s window over the bridge and into the water below. The vehicle then crossed the grassy median and attempted to travel back south bound. The vehicle came to a stop and the operator was taken into custody. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed Marijuana, Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack Cocaine. The Red Bull can thrown from the vehicle was located and revealed more Crack Cocaine. The operator, Michael Lee Sellers 39 years old from Salisbury, MD, was charged with numerous traffic related charges, Possession of CDS, Possession CDS Not Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS, and Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS within a School Zone.
Sellers is currently being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment