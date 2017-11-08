Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect
Milton– The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a residential burglary.
This incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017 in the 100 block of Vega Way, Cave Colony. The suspect depicted in the surveillance photos entered the residence through a side door and once inside stole several items.
If anyone has any information in reference to the identity of this individual, they are asked to contact Detective K. Wideman at 302-752-3832. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.
