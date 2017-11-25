Troopers Conduct Alchohol Compliance Checks Somerset County

TROOPERS CONDUCT ALCOHOL COMPLIANCE CHECKS IN SOMERSET COUNTY
On Tuesday, November 21, 2017, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks conducted numerous alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments in Somerset County. Troopers ensured that various retail establishments which hold a Somerset County Liquor License were denying sales of alcoholic beverages to persons under the age of 21 years old.
A total of 21 retail establishments were checked. The following retail establishments complied with the provisions of the law and denied the sale of alcoholic beverage to minors:
- Eden Quick Stop, Eden, Maryland
- Caesar’s Pizza Palace, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Peaky’s Restaurant, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Goose Creek, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Spike’s Pub & Subs, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Kash & Karry, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Somerset County Liquor Dispensary, Princess Anne, Maryland
- King’s Creek Market, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Becky’s International Food Market, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Junior’s Wines, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Goose Creek, Westover, Maryland
- Dash Inn, Westover, Maryland
- River Market, Pocomoke City, Maryland
- Somerset County Liquor Dispensary, Pocomoke City, Maryland
- Brew Thru, Crisfield, Maryland
- Big Willey’s, Crisfield, Maryland
- Somers Cove Market, Crisfield, Maryland
- Crisfield Oceanic, Crisfield, Maryland
The following retail establishments were not in compliance with the provisions of the law and sold alcoholic beverages to a minor:
- Lucky’s Last Chance, Deal Island, Maryland
- The Washington Inn & Tavern, Princess Anne, Maryland
- Shore Stop, Crisfield, Maryland
In addition to any sanctions imposed against the liquor licenses that may be imposed by the Somerset County Liquor Board, the employees who sold alcoholic beverages to a minor will face charges in the District Court of Maryland for Somerset County for furnishing an alcoholic beverage to a minor. If convicted, these people face a maximum penalty of up to 2 years of incarceration, a fine of $1,000, or both.
In an effort to keep minors safe during this upcoming holiday season, Troopers will continue with unannounced compliance checks to ensure that alcoholic beverages stay out of the hands of minors. Historically, the holiday season sees an increase in alcohol related collisions; many of these collisions involve serious bodily injury.
No comments:
Post a Comment