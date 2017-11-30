This will be the nastiest election cycle in Wicomico County history. Why is that you ask ? Well pull up a chair and let us begin.
Bob Culver is a very very desperate man. His only source of income is his job as County Executive. When Bob gets defeated which is going to happen, he will be unemployed and unemployable. He will never find a job paying him his current salary.
This will make Bob do the things he is currently doing, which is lashing out at anyone and everyone who opposes him. How does he do that JT? Well I'm glad you asked lol.
If it isn't widely known already Bob Culver and Joe Albero are tied at the hip as besties. What does that mean? Well it isn't only Bob Culver and his family who have a vested interest in the election going their way, it is also of paramount importance to the Alberos.
Wicomico County is providing the only paycheck in that family, when Bob goes Jen can be pretty sure to be given the heave ho . This will mean no income coming in for the Alberos and a loss of taxpayer funded health insurance for them as well.
This means you have two very desperate best friends who see the end is coming to the gravy train and will go to extreme lengths to try to keep their livelihoods.
This will put Joe in full on erection mode for anything and everything Jack Heath related. Here's the thing. Jack Heath is a gentlemen and will not get into the swamp in Joe's backyard with Donkey and Fiona. Of course that leaves me and believe me when I start providing you the massive stockpile of info that will bring Culver down , mine will be factual and not just personal attacks.
Jack Heath? He makes Mr. Rogers look like Superman.
Hey, don't put donkey and fiona in the same category as delmar jack a&^, I like Donkey and Fiona, they have class.....
the reason culver is ok with this scavenger hunt for county employees while on the taxpayer dime is because he's nothing but a scavenger himself
