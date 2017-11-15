Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Teachers And Drugs
I was very busy yesterday and when I saw the news break about the Parkside teacher accused of drug possession and distribution, I sadly wasn't surprised. With the Somerset County Schools having just gone through something very similar it seems that modern teachers are seen more and more in the news for improper relationships and drugs.
The cause I really can't tell you, but our local teachers are younger than ever when they get these jobs and with them grooing up in more modern times, it seems like it becomes the norm.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 11/15/2017 09:12:00 AM
