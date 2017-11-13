Somerset County Sheriff Arrest Report

Lonnie Friend Jr. of Federalsburg, charged 10-28-17 for driving while impaired by alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, Driving while intoxicated by alcohol, consuming alcohol in vehicle, unsafe lane changes, failing to keep right of center, and possession of marijuana, under 10 grams. Friend was later released on signatures pending court actions. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies in the area of Ocean Highway, and Flower Hill Church Rd.
Marcus Adam Culbertson of Chance, arrested 11-4-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Culbertson was later released on an unsecured bond.
Kermit Lawson Jr. of Marion Station, arrested 11-5-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in Carroll County court. Lawson was later held without bond pending extradition.
Cantrece Shanelle Deal of no fixed address, arrested 11-4-17 on a Wicomico County arrest warrant for theft scheme, unlawful motor vehicle taking, and rogue and vagabond. Deal was later held without bond.
Juvenile male arrested 11-10-17 for theft of motor vehicle, and malicious destruction of a sign at The Crist Fellowship Church, Marion. Deputies were called to the area of Crisfield Highway in Marion regarding a report of reckless driver. After Deputies arrived on the scene they interviewed several juveniles, and later learned that a male juvenile had taken a pickup truck that was reported stolen from Salisbury. During the investigation Deputies discovered damage to a church sign at the Crist Fellowship Church located at 5910 Crisfield Highway. The juvenile was later charged with motor vehicle theft, malicious destruction of property, and driving without a license. The juvenile was later held at the Wicomico County Juvenile Detention Center.
Aaron Shane Johnston of Princess Anne, arrested 11-11-17 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Johnston was later held on a $500.00 bond.
Thomas Leandreas Wharton of Mappsville Virginia, arrested 11-12-17 on two Worcester County warrants. Wharton was later released on a unsecured bond.
