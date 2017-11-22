Wednesday, November 22, 2017
SHERIFF LEWIS FILES FOR RE-ELECTION
November 21, 2017
Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis has officially filed for re-election for Sheriff of Wicomico County. Sheriff Lewis said the decision to file for reelection was an easy one, citing major successes against drug-trafficking organizations, a 24% reduction in opioid-related overdoses, and his desire to continue serving the citizens of Wicomico County.
Sheriff Lewis stated, “When we began this journey eleven years ago, we had a simple goal: to make Wicomico County the best place to live for our hard-working citizens, and the worst place to live for those criminals preying on our citizens, especially our youth. Together, we have made incredible progress, but work and challenges remain. I'm committed to the citizens and success of Wicomico County, and that is why I am seeking re-election as your Elected Sheriff.”
Sheriff Lewis further stated, “The 2018 Legislative Session in Annapolis is sure to be a vigorous one. I promise to remain on the front-line on issues affecting the decriminalization of both Heroin and Cocaine as proposed in the 2017 Legislative Session when these bills were introduced and defeated in Annapolis. I wish to remain as a member of the Maryland Sheriff’s Legislative Committee while remaining adamantly opposed to any further decriminalization of Marijuana, Cocaine or Heroin.”
Sheriff Lewis continued “while Governor Larry Hogan and Sheriffs across the State enjoy high approval ratings, we can’t take that for granted and can not expect to win in 2018 without a strong commitment and continued hard work from all of our candidates, donors and volunteers. I thank you in advance for your continued support.”
