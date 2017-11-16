Salisbury Winter Wonderland Schedule

This year we have an entire weekend of holiday fun planned!
Ice Skating in the Park!
$5 - 20 minutes of skating AND ice skate rental
11/25 Saturday 12-8 and 11/26 Sunday 12-5
Christmas Marketplace - Craft & Food
Traditional Lighting Ceremony
11/25 Saturday at 5
Performances by Feet of Fire, AMP and Wi Middle Step Team
Free Pictures with Santa!
