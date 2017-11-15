Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Role Models The Heart Of Modern Issues?
Role Models. This is what this post is all about. A separation I see in the black community, It seems like black youth are shown (or not shown) that people like Young Thug, 50 cent and others who have terrible backgrounds are people they should aspire to be. Dr Ben Carson on the other hand is one of the top neurosurgeons in the world, and yet the black community consider him an "Uncle Tom" because he is a conservative. This is a real issue. It is an issue that continues to drive poor impoverished black youths toward role models who are criminals instead of educated professionals. How do we break the cycle? can we even break it?
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 11/15/2017 10:00:00 AM
