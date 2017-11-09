Princess Anne Barrack Most Wanted- November
(Princess Anne, Maryland)-
Maryland State Police Princess Anne Most Wanted
Barry Obrien Thompson 25 years old (driving while suspended)
Breon Vernelle Harris 26 years old (driving without a license)
Garaudy Milien 28 years old (malicious destruction of property)
Arrony Alonzo Prines 38 years old (driving under the influence)
Angel Emamalda Uraga 25 yoa (driving under the influence)
Rodney Stewart Russ 33 years old (driving while suspended)
Charles Alex Vansant 22 years old (driving while suspended)
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the above individuals is urged to anonymously call the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.
