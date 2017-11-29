Prayers Needed For Pocomoke Mayor Bruce Morrison

🙏🙏🙏 Urgent Update in on Bruce Morrison from George Tasker:Update on Mayor Bruce Morrison. He is being prepped for Surgery at this time, Surgery at 3:30. He has a very large hematoma in the brain. Needs all the prayers He can get.
So pls pls pls friends and Warriors let's get those powerful prayers lifted and keep em coming!!!! Pls pray for our Lord to guide the skilled medical team thru a successful surgery and for a full recovery for our dear friend and Mayor!!!! Pls pray for comfort and strength for his family and loved ones, as only our Lord can provide, as they continue to wait. We Love Bruce and his family!!! 💕Pls keep those prayers coming!!! God Bless Bruce, family, Friends, medical team and all of you
