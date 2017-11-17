⚠️POLICE ALERT⚠️ SUBJECT TASERED Parkside High School

⚠️POLICE ALERT⚠️
SUBJECT TASERED
SUBJECT TASERED
Parkside High School
Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury Fire Department EMS dispatched to respond. An unidentified subject was tasered by police while on the property at Parkside High School. It’s unclear if this was indeed related to school operations. Salisbury EMS responded to treat the tasered subject. This is all preliminary information and is subject to change.
• Expect lane closures, slow down, move over, and use caution in the area.
• Plan an alternate route if possible.
• Additional information will be posted if appropriate.
• Lower Shore First Alert makes every effort to post accurate information, but we cannot feasibly confirm incidents, information is subject to change.
• Plan an alternate route if possible.
• Additional information will be posted if appropriate.
• Lower Shore First Alert makes every effort to post accurate information, but we cannot feasibly confirm incidents, information is subject to change.
No comments:
Post a Comment