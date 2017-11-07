Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Parkside High School Refused Moment Of Silence For Bullied Student Who Took Their Own Life

I am disgusted that with today's outrage over bullied children that the BOE wouldn't allow a moment of silence and discuss the issue of bullying with the student body. Please share this and get it the attention it needs. 
Kaitlyn Purnell Expenses

$325 of $5,000 goal

Raised by 6 people in 8 hours
Crystal Heiser-Turner 
  Memorials  SALISBURY, MD
Kaitlyn Purnell was a vivacious young lady. A student at Parkside, a cadet in Pittsville Fire Department, a daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend, she was loved by many.
No parent ever expects to have to care for after life expenses. We, the community, would like to help during this already tragic time.
Please talk to your children about being bullied and bullying others and please share this GFM to help show her family support.
Thank you.
Anonymous said...

So sad ,my granddaughter was bullied in the 6th grade hasn't wanted to go to school since ,not sure if the schools do enough to help ,they talk about it ,but these students need more .

November 7, 2017 at 7:28 AM

