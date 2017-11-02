MSP Arrest Suspects Who Rammed Police Vehicles In Princess Anne

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect who was wanted for, among other charges, ramming a police vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday in Princess Anne.
Lamount Maurice Potter Jr., 21, of Crisfield, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and violation of probation for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center pending an appearance before a court commissioner.
At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and MSP Gang Enforcement Unit were attempting to apprehend Potter, who was wanted on an outstanding violation of probation warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Investigators attempted a traffic stop on a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup truck in the area of McCain Drive and College Backbone Road in Princess Anne, Maryland.
Potter was originally a passenger in the truck, which was being operated by Lashae Caprice Smith. Investigators said Smith initially attempted to drive around several police vehicles to avoid being stopped. Smith then reversed the truck and intentionally struck a police vehicle parked behind it.
Smith then got out of the vehicle – it is unclear whether she was pushed or got out voluntarily – and Potter moved over into the driver’s seat where he accelerated the truck and deliberately rammed another police vehicle on the front driver’s side, disabling the police car. Potter then accelerated through the police vehicle, pushing it forward, before striking a UMES road sign and driving through a ditch to escape police capture.
Potter then drove northbound on Route 13 before abandoning the vehicle in the area of Route 13 and South Boulevard in Salisbury approximately 15 minutes later. The suspect then ran away from the scene.
A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived on scene to attempt a K-9 track, which was met with negative results. MSP Aviation responded to assist with the search for Potter, which also was met with negative results.
Potter was located and arrested at about 1 a.m. Thursday at the Residence Inn by Marriott in the 100 block of Centre Road in Salisbury. According to investigators, Potter resisted arrest and a struggle ensued with police before he was arrested. The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure before being taken to the detention center.
Smith, 24, of Princess Anne, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property of more than $1,000. She is being held at the Somerset County Detention Center on $50,000 bail.
