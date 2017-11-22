Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Monica Snee Connection To Unsolved Murder Revealed
Parkside High School Teacher Monica Snee who last week was charged with dealing drugs at the School has a sad connection to an unsolved Homicide case from 1989. Colleen West who was murdered that year is Monica's Half Sister.
2 comments:
Bet I know who's part of it
She look dead herself
Post a Comment