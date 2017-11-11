Saturday, November 11, 2017
MISSING PERSON ALERT SALISBURY
This woman has been reported missing. Her family has asked us to not release her name. She has delusional thinking and may think someone is out to get her if they call her by name. The family asks that you not approach this woman if you spot her; call 911 immediately. She was last seen walking a beagle near St. Francis de Sales on Camden Avenue. The dog has been found, the woman remains missing. Please share.
She is described as being approximately 60 years of age, 5’ 5”, 145 lbs., very short red hair, wearing medium length brown winter coat, silver parka underneath, possibly tan pants and gray knit hat.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 11/11/2017 06:16:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment