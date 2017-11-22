Mike McDermott Continues To Show What A Petty Child He Is

This along with my last post about McDermott and his signs are a perfect example of what an asshole McDermott is. You do not want someone this childish running a department that is supposed to be there for all. Imagine being someone that this asshat didn't like and having to rely on him helping you.
I have lived here for 71 years and been involved in local politics for almost 45 years. In my opinion, the petty, childish antics over campaign signs never fails to bring out the worst in people. It's just a stupid piece of cardboard, for Chrissakes! Don't you have anything better to do?
