Maryland State Police Search For Suspect Who Rammed Police Vehicle In Princess Anne

(PRINCESS ANNE, Md.) – Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for, among other charges, ramming a police vehicle during a traffic stop Wednesday in Princess Anne.
At about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Maryland State Apprehension Team and MSP Gang Enforcement Unit were attempting to apprehend Lamount Maurice Potter Jr., 21, of Crisfield, who was wanted on an outstanding violation of probation warrant for possession with intent to distribute narcotics. Investigators attempted a traffic stop on a 2017 Ram 2500 pickup truck in the area of McCain Drive and College Backbone Road in Princess Anne, Maryland.
Potter was originally a passenger in the truck, which was being operated by Lashae Caprice Smith. According to investigators, Smith initially attempted to drive around several police vehicles to avoid being stopped by police. Smith then reversed the truck and intentionally struck a police vehicle parked behind it.
Smith then got out of the vehicle – it is unclear whether she was pushed or got out voluntarily – and Potter moved over into the driver’s seat where he accelerated the truck and deliberately rammed another police vehicle on the front driver’s side, disabling the police car. Potter then accelerated through the police vehicle, pushing it forward, before striking a UMES road sign and driving through a ditch to escape police capture.
Potter then drove northbound on Route 13 before abandoning the vehicle in the area of Route 13 and South Boulevard in Salisbury approximately 15 minutes later. The suspect then ran away from the scene.
A Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit arrived on scene to attempt a K-9 track, which was met with negative results. MSP Aviation responded to assist with the search for Potter, which also was met with negative results. At this time, police are still attempting to locate Potter.
No police personnel or civilians were injured during this incident. If anyone should see Potter, or have information regarding his whereabouts, you should contact police immediately.
No comments:
Post a Comment