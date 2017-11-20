Mary Beth Carozza On Announcement For State Senate Run

I announced my intention today to run for State Senator from District 38 with special guests Governor Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi, on hand at Ocean City Elementary School.
I believe this next step to serve as State Senator is my calling. With the continued encouragement and support from so many people in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset, I will work to earn the trust and support of the voters of District 38.
I also will continue to be a strong partner to Gov Hogan and fight for our Shore priorities!
