Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Lowereasternshorenews Exclusive Breaking News! City Of Salisbury Files Major Lawsuit Against Station 13





After many months of back and forth, the City Of Salisbury has now filed a Major Lawsuit against The Breakaway Station One group that formed Station 13. Cory Polidore and his other conspirators are all names in the lawsuit shown above
Posted by on

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

need more information, what is the reason for the lawsuite

November 22, 2017 at 9:10 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)