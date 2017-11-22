Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Lowereasternshorenews Exclusive Breaking News! City Of Salisbury Files Major Lawsuit Against Station 13
After many months of back and forth, the City Of Salisbury has now filed a Major Lawsuit against The Breakaway Station One group that formed Station 13. Cory Polidore and his other conspirators are all names in the lawsuit shown above
need more information, what is the reason for the lawsuite
