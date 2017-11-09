Local Asshole Beats Dog For Receving Attention From His Girlfriend

Narrative:
On 10/30/17 at approximately 1600 hrs., Troopers from MSP Salisbury Barrack responded to a report of animal cruelty which occurred at 419 Dogwood Drive in Salisbury.
Investigation revealed that the suspect/ James Michael Watson W/M, DOB 5/20/80, of Odenton, Maryland, had severely beaten his girlfriend’s white and black bull dog named “Brooklyn,” after becoming jealous of the attention Brooklyn received from his girlfriend. Brooklyn sustained significant injuries to her left eye, nose and a two inch laceration to the top of her head. Brooklyn received immediate medical care from Healing Hands Animal Hospital, who will retain custody of Brooklyn after treatment.
Watson was immediately taken into custody and charged with two counts of animal cruelty and MDOP over $1000. Watson was held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
13 comments:
Put a bullet right between his eyes
Not to point a finger but that girl friend should have looked at "that thing" before getting involved with "it", putting her pet in jeopardy. I hope by the grace of god the gf is now out of the relationship - unscathed and Brooklyn will beforevr a reminder "Mommy, it could have been you".
Another sick f*^k, he needs to be put down and hopefully save the dog.
I’m still trying to figure out who would want that!🤢
Extremely comforting to know Healing Hands will retain custody of the dog. Hopefully they will be able to find Brooklyn a new loving home. This joker needs to be put out of his misery. Who does that to their face? And what kind of woman would lay with that?
He is the type of person that scares me if he will do that to a poor innocent dog ,what would he do to a person praying for the dog and for him
Never seen any subject mentioned therefore don't know and never heard of them. My guess is the girlfriend is attempting to get the pig out of jail so it can attack the dog again. That is what women in abusive relationships do. I hope I'm wrong and she points the turd back to wench he came. What a handsome, colorful, artful subject the idiot must be. This should thrill any mom to have that at the dinner table.
Hope he burns in hell!
What a useless piece of shit. Anyone who does that to their face is a worthless piece of shit asshole. And I agree any women who would ever give this garbage a second look is just as bad. Garbage nothing but pure garbage. Anyone who does that to their face will never amount to anything and that is a fact.
Oh but he's a dawg and a tough guy but he's hitting on women and puppy's but girls like the scared little tattooed bangers
Unfortunately, he won't get much out of this. Should be the same punishment as if he hit a child.
What Circus did he Escape from?
I am not defending this person at all, he is sick and needs some serious help. I also highly expect the girl doesn't look a lot different, I hope I am wrong. I can't understand why people get any tattoos but this is ridiculous. It might be time to regulate the tattoo artist so that they cannot totally alter the appearance of another human being.
