Jennifer Albero Qualified? Or Crony Favoritism??

I find it fascinating that she is now making 6 thousand dollars more a year than she was less than 2 years ago as a new hire, I also take note of how mysterious it is that every position she has applied for she automatically gets. I would be very interested to see all the other peoples names that applied for these jobs that didn't get chosen in favor of a lady whose only past qualifications were working with animals and being married to one.
I for one apply for MANY county jobs and only received one denial letter. Never a call, never a interview, etc. and I know I am qualified for the positions I apply for.
