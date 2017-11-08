Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Jackie Granger Cut From Government Teat After Report




After my report of this ridiculous spending on Granger (Thornton Crowe) by Bob Culver the gravy train has come to an end. No more payments have been made to her since the last date shown in this report
Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

JT - Kudos

Can you find out what she was being paid to do for Bobbyboi.

November 8, 2017 at 10:29 AM
Anonymous said...

From the article in the Daily Times, it sounds like the Salisbury mayor's salary is not going to be tripled, but probably just doubled to $50,000.

No doubt Culver will be wanting a lot more, too.

November 8, 2017 at 10:32 AM
Anonymous said...

Guess she will be full time for Albero now.

November 8, 2017 at 10:35 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)