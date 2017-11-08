Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
Jackie Granger Cut From Government Teat After Report
After my report of this ridiculous spending on Granger (Thornton Crowe) by Bob Culver the gravy train has come to an end. No more payments have been made to her since the last date shown in this report
3 comments:
JT - Kudos
Can you find out what she was being paid to do for Bobbyboi.
From the article in the Daily Times, it sounds like the Salisbury mayor's salary is not going to be tripled, but probably just doubled to $50,000.
No doubt Culver will be wanting a lot more, too.
Guess she will be full time for Albero now.
Post a Comment