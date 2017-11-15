Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Monday, November13, 2017 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle in the area of the Aireys Road spur after it was identified in a radio broadcast as being involved in a theft from Wal-Mart in Cambridge. The Cambridge Police responded and were able to recover the stolen property and they handled that part of the investigation. The deputy arrested 30 year old Robert Allen Garrett Jr. of 2470 Winter Green Way, Gambrills, Md. after he was found to have several Syringes in his possession, one with Heroin in it. He was charged with Possession of Heroin and Possession with Intent to Distribute Equipment to Administer Heroin. He was released by a court commissioner.
