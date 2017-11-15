Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Monday, November 13, 2017 members of the Capitol area Fugitive Task Force, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department and the Maryland State Police arrested 35 year old Richard Nathaniel Jones of 308 Martin Street, Salisbury, Md. He had been wanted since May, 2107 in connection with a case in Wicomico County where he has been charged with 2 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, 3 counts of Fourth Degree Sex Offense with a Minor, 3 counts of Second Degree Assault, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor and Third Degree Sex Offense of a Minor. He was ordered Held on $250,000.00 Bond on those charges. He was also wanted by the State of Maryland on a Parole Retake and Held without Bond on that charge.
No comments:
Post a Comment