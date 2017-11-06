Monday, November 6, 2017
Court Of Special Appeals Has Lost Their Minds In Lionel Frederick Overturn
The Maryland Court Of Special Appeals has overturned the conviction of Princess Anne Town Commissioner Lionel Frederick for extortion charges. Lionel was convicted in 2016 of the charges after offering to make sure Dennis Williams ran unopposed in exchange for 5 thousand dollars. Click here and read the documents.
This is one of the most ridiculous overturns I have ever seen. You have a sitting Town Commissioner offering to make sure others do not run in exchange for money, and yet the Court says it couldn't determine if it was in his official capacity or private that made the offer. Give me a freaking break. It is stuff like this that allows criminals to get away with this stuff.
The definition of extortion is
Extortion (also called shakedown, outwrestling and exaction) is a criminal offense of obtaining money, property, or services from an individual or institution, through coercion. It is sometimes euphemistically referred to as a "protection racket" since the racketeers often phrase their demands a payment for "protection" from (real or hypothetical) threats from unspecified other parties; though often, and almost always, the person or organization offering "protection" is the same one willing to cause harm if the money is not paid, and such is implied in the "protection" offer. Extortion is commonly practiced by organized crime groups."
This is exactly what he was doing. I can be sure nobody runs for the right price because you would lose. Even if he was a private citizen that is extortion. The fact he was a sitting Town Commissioner shows where his power play was coming from..it's called common sense. Can we not judge cases with common sense now??
