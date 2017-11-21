Comment Worthy A Post On Bob Culver/Marty Neat Connection

Can MARTY NEAT Save BOB CULVER politically or financially ?
Marty Neat longtime attached at the hip liberal of Norm Conway seems to have found a new friend. After decades of master mining the elections of Conway he had to find a new liberal to support,no better one than Bob Culver. But first a little palm pressing, back slapping and deal making. No better way than to use taxpayers money right, first lets get some free tuition for Wor. Wic. Everyone thinks this free tuition was the brainchild of Bob Culver wrong this was orchestrated by Neat , you see Bob Culver is up to his eyeballs in debt with two local banks and they are starting to apply the pressure. However Neat has the problem now of convincing the First Shore Federal Board of Directors to save his new friend Bob by bailing him out at Hebron and the Bank of Delmarva. Then again this may not be so problematic. You see Culver is pushing for the free land deal that that will give the current land owners a huge tax break but guess who one of the land owners are, none other than Tom Hershey member of the the board of First Shore Federal. Hopefully the other directors will see thru this charade and look out for the the stockholders of the bank and hopefully the County Council will look out for the taxpayers.
Mr. Taylor there is a lot more to this story, you are welcome to use this as a post if you wish.
Marty Neat was connected at the hip with Tony Sarbanes and then Barrie Tilghman.
Funny that Bob Culver is connected to Barrie Tilghman with that loser attorney Paul Wilbur and then her daughters friend Pam Oland. Lot of connections to the Democrats.
