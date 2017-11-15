Christmas Tree Lighting Downtown Salisbury This Friday Night!!!!

NOV 17, 2017 - HOLIDAY BAZAAR!
November 17th, 2017 is the next 3rd Friday inDowntown Salisbury!
On North Division Street, it’s all about the 2017 Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5-7pm, complete with special music and sing-a-longs led by Tessa McKay, plus performances by the Pinehurst Elementary Choir, the Level Up All Stars, and the Feet of Fire Dance Company. Santa will arrive just in time to light the tree at 6:30 p.m.- a magnificent 18 foot beauty courtesy of P&J Tree Farm in Delmar.
After the tree is lit, everyone is invited to follow Santa over to First Shore Federal Savings and Loan Association’s Winter Wonderland Lobby for free cookies, candy and photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus! In anticipation of the Hanukkah season, the menorah will be displayed with the tree, fully lit, until Hanukkah begins on December 12th when the daily lightings begin.
On the Plaza, artists and crafters will line the street with local handmade items for sale. The Larks will perform on plaza stage, with a special holiday performance by Bay Brass Ensemble. St. Peters Episcopal Church will hold their annual Fall Bazaar in Parish Hall, so stop by for lots of gift ideas, baked goods plus halal chicken chili, beef chili, hot dogs and oyster fritters! St. Peter’s will also host the final portion of Wicomico Environmental Trust’s global warming series, with Mike Pretl speaking about preparing for local sea level rise.
This 3rd Friday marks the opening of three brand new businesses in Downtown Salisbury. The Ugly Pie celebrates the opening of its downtown storefront, next toChesapeake East, with a Ribbon Cutting at 4:30 p.m., and by handing out holiday coupons for December orders and free samples while they last!The Rabbit Hole is officially open with local ingredients and gourmet ideas. Plus, it’s the Grand Opening of Downtown Salisbury’s brand new skate shop, Lurking Class Skate Shop, located on the Church Street side entrance of the City Center building – the same building as Roadie Joes, just in the back and up the stairs.
The shops are ready to dazzle 3rd Friday goers with great sales! Dryden Dress Company is hosting an Open House with cookies, cocktails and cool new inventory; complete with cute holiday tee’s and of course the perfect dress to wear to your upcoming event! Corsets and Cogs is starting Black Friday early, with 10 percent off the whole store, including custom orders and gift certificates. Barefoot Baby Boutique will offer a 20 percent off sale on the Kickee Pants bamboo clothing line and Enza’s An Organic Salon is offering 20 percent off all in stock organic & natural products from 11-6 p.m.! Cake Art is offering a half-off sale on ice cream, plus they will be taking orders for Thanksgiving desserts. Olde Towne Deli will offer free hot chocolate to everyone who stops by for dinner!
The Salisbury University Art Galleries | Downtown Campus is hosting a unique event this 3rd Friday. Salisbury University is inviting all alumni to participate in a juried exhibition titled HOMECOMING. All work submitted will be reviewed by Ginevra Shay, Artistic Director for The Contemporary Museum in Baltimore, and curator Rose Arcade.
Special events are also going on this 3rd Friday. Market Street Books is hosting a book signing for Linda Duyer’s latest book By Foot Or By Wheel – Exploring the History of Downtown Salisbury. In the Gallery Building, the Salisbury Art Space will have its Annual Members Exhibition on display, and the gift shop will be open with local, handcrafted items for sale. Plus stop by Sea-Renity Family Resources’s Shopping and Sweets event from 5-8pm, with handmade gift items, 31bags for sale, a silent auction and sweet treats!
The downtown bars and restaurants are ready with live music for 3rd Friday! Roadie Joe’s Bar and Grillwill have Miranda Haney for the happy hour crowd from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., plus DJ SL late night. Brew River will have Country Night with live music by the Bonedaddys from 7-11 p.m. and DJ Outlaw at 10 p.m. Market Street Inn will have late night jams by DJ Juan. Be sure to stop by Mojo’s to support them during Main Street construction, they will be open all night with great food specials and music by DJ Vybe.
Downtown Trolley service will start earlier at 5 p.m. in front of the Guerrieri Academic Commons and will run until 7 p.m. Service will resume later that night at 9 p.m. and run until 2 a.m. Boarding is free with Gull Card or $1 otherwise and will bring you from Salisbury University and surrounding areas to Downtown’s exciting Third Friday festivities.
3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District in partnership with The City of Salisbury.
To be a vendor at 3rd Friday you must be an artist, crafter or non-profit organization, and you must pre-register by emailing a description of what you hope to set-up to 3rdFridaySby@gmail.com
