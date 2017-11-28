Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Bob Culver As Much To Blame For Station 13 Lawsuit
With the news last week that broke here, one person especially should be held just as responsible for this lawsuit against station 13 and that person is Bob Culver.
Bob has made it clear he hates Jake Day and the City of Salisbury, so when he saw an opportunity to beat the hornets nest with the breakaway station 1 guys he jumped on it.
Bob would meet these guys for dinners and clandestine meetings offering them everything and anything they wanted to screw over the City. New Fire Trucks, New Fire Station etc etc
This constant positive push on his part encouraged these guys to make fools of themselves with their actions since those meetings.
This is exactly why Bob is known as one term. To be a child and encourage these guys into committing career and financial suicide to be an add toward Jake Day is reprehensible.
This and the fact that he has Jackie Granger As Thorton Crowe bash Jake Day and the City of Salisbury on a copy and paste site shows what a child this group are.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 11/28/2017 10:21:00 AM
