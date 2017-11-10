A Poem For Kaitlyn Sent In By A Reader

by: Shelly Logan
It saddened my heart when I heard today
About a vibrant young girl who passed away
The cause of death was at her own hand
As hard as I try I can't understand
I heard she was bullied but I don't know why
I wondered if anyone had heard her cry
For her family and friends I will continue to pray
To the bullies, this is what I have to say:
It's ok to be different
We are not all the same
We are who we are
There's no one to blame
We are born with a soul and lessons to be learned
We have bridges to cross to be left unburned
We are all human, we cry tears and we bleed
All we want out of life is a chance to succeed
No matter if your transgender, straight or gay
Or which God you choose to hear you pray
No matter if you handicapped, disabled or ill
Whether your against abortion or take the pill
No matter what color your skin may be
We all deserve to live discrimination free
How many more hate crimes must we endure
How much longer must we feel insecure
Before the hatred in this world begins to cease
And everyone in it can live in peace
So don't judge anyone unless you've walked in their shoes
and let people live their lives the way that they choose
Rest in peace my dear, your pain is now gone
Memories of you will always live on
I pray the loss of your life has not been in vein
And that you taught a lesson to those that remain
And that you taught a lesson to those that remain
2 comments:
Awesome poem that should be shared with all.
Ditto 8:43. Exactly what I was thinking before reading your comment. Awesome, Shelly Logan
Thank you!
Post a Comment