9 Years Of Lowereasternshorenews


It is sometimes hard for me to believe the length of time that has gone by since I started into this world of news blogging. 2008 seems so long ago and sitting here celebrating 9 years of  being around makes me be very appreciative of the work I have put into making my site by far the number 1 local news blog. I have to definitely thank you the readers for helping me keep going. The story ideas, comments etc are much appreciated. Year 10 is gonna be fun. We have a big political season coming up, which means even more news, views and opinions.
Lynn Dodenhoff said...

Thank you for helping me and my family when Christine was missing. Proud to call you my friend.

November 11, 2017 at 9:25 AM
Anonymous said...

1O years of bashing Jowlberra. Keep it up dude!

November 11, 2017 at 10:42 AM

