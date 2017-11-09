Saturday, November 11, 2017
9 Years Of Lowereasternshorenews
It is sometimes hard for me to believe the length of time that has gone by since I started into this world of news blogging. 2008 seems so long ago and sitting here celebrating 9 years of being around makes me be very appreciative of the work I have put into making my site by far the number 1 local news blog. I have to definitely thank you the readers for helping me keep going. The story ideas, comments etc are much appreciated. Year 10 is gonna be fun. We have a big political season coming up, which means even more news, views and opinions.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 11/11/2017 08:55:00 AM
2 comments:
Thank you for helping me and my family when Christine was missing. Proud to call you my friend.
1O years of bashing Jowlberra. Keep it up dude!
