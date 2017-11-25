25th Annual Winterfest of Lights Opens November 16th

The special opening ceremony, which kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 16, at Northside Park’s Winterfest Village at 127th Street and the bay, is free and open to the public. The ceremony features Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” performing holiday songs and dance. In addition, Mayor Rick Meehan will “flip the switch” to light the Christmas tree and officially open the Winterfest of Lights. Even Santa will make a surprise appearance for the opening ceremony, which will feature free rides on the Winterfest Express train for the remainder of the evening.
Beginning November 16, the hours of operation will be Sunday-Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Winterfest tickets are available and can be purchased in advance at the Ocean City Community Center and the Convention Center. Admission is $5.00 for those 12 years & older and FREE for those 11 years and younger.
With more than one million holiday lights sparkling throughout the town, Ocean City’s Winterfest of Lights will create a long lasting holiday memory for you and your family. For more information, visithttp://oceancitymd.gov/oc/
