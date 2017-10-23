On October 7, 2017 at approximately 7:25pm Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to Royal Farms in West Ocean City, Maryland in reference to a domestic dispute.The individuals involved in the reported incident had left the area in a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 50. A Natural Resource Police officer located stopped the vehicle.
Deputies arrived and determined a physical altercation did not occur. The driver of the vehicle was identified as William Edward Tubbs (26) of Salisbury, Maryland.
Mr. Tubbs appeared to be impaired by alcohol. Mr. Tubbs did poorly on field sobriety test and was arrested.
Mr. Tubbs was charged with Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se.
He was released pending trial.
Monday, October 23, 2017
Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release
On October 7, 2017 at approximately 7:25pm Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to Royal Farms in West Ocean City, Maryland in reference to a domestic dispute.The individuals involved in the reported incident had left the area in a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 50. A Natural Resource Police officer located stopped the vehicle.
No comments:
Post a Comment