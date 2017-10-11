Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Disorderly Conduct
Date of Incident: 7 October 2017
Location: 800 block of West Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Derryke Lamar Tilghman, 55, Fruitland, MD
Narrative: On 7 October 2017 at 7:46 PM, a deputy responded to a convenience store in the 800 block of West Road for the report of a highly intoxicated individual inside who was making threats to kill the employees and fellow patrons. Upon arrival, the deputy located this subject, Derryke Tilghman, and observed he was staggering in the parking lot. Tilghman began cursing the deputy and causing a commotion in the parking lot. When Tilghman refused to leave and stay away from the premise and continued to be disruptive, the deputy placed Tilghman under arrest.
Tilghman informed the arresting deputy that Tilghman was going to complain to a deputy he knew, but because of his intoxicated state, he did not recognize that was the same deputy who was arresting him.
Tilghman was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Tilghman on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Disorderly Conduct and Disturbance of the Peace
Incident: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Date of Incident: 8 October 2017
Location: South Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Oscar Daniel Aguilera-Posadas, 29, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 8 October 2017 at 11:40 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Oscar Aguilera-Posadas after observing it swaying and crossing the yellow center line. Upon making contact with Aguilera-Posadas, the deputy detected the odor of alcohol emanating from within the vehicle. The odor, along with other observations caused the deputy to suspect that Aguilera-Posadas was under the influence of alcohol. Aguilera-Posadas, who told the deputy he had only consumed a single beer just prior to being stopped, was unable to successfully complete sobriety testing.
The deputy also discovered that Aguilera-Posadas did not have a license to drive a vehicle in the State of Maryland, or any other State. During processing, Aguilera-Posadas refused to submit to a breath test.
The deputy placed Aguilera-Posadas under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Aguilera-Posadas on Personal Recognizance.
Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Without a License
Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute
Date of Incident: 9 October 2017
Location: 1000 block of Marine Road, Salisbury, MD
Suspect: Douglas Allen Causey, 21, Salisbury, MD
Narrative: On 9 October 2017 at 1:43 AM, a deputy from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office was conducting an investigation into the occupants of a vehicle that the deputy had just stopped in the 1000 block of Marine Road. During a pat down of one of the subjects, Douglas Causey, the deputy detected a hard object protruding from Causey’s buttocks. Subsequent investigation revealed this object to be a metal pill container that contained what was identified as Xanax. Further search of Causey revealed a baggie of what was recognized as crack cocaine, also in the same area. The amount of crack cocaine seized was in excess of what would be considered personal use.
The deputy placed Causey under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Causey on an unsecured bond of $10,000.00.
Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Xanax, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
It's bad when someone is released simply because they stink to the high heavens.
