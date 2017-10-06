Friday, October 6, 2017
Wicomico County Council The Best We Have Ever Had
Under the leadership of Council President John Cannon our current Wicomico County Council is the best we have ever had. We have some terrific members who have been fighting for the taxpayers dollars . Joe Holloway, Matt Holloway, Mark Kilmer, Larry Dodd and Ernie Davis have done an awesome job. John Hall has been unfortunately sporadic in his commitment to doing the right thing by the taxpayers. John is a nice guy and I like him, but he has made some questionable comments and decisions lately.
I have seen many Councils come and go, but have seen none that have worked together as well as the current one, even with the worst County Executive in history.
5 comments:
Good time to post JT.....A$$BURROW is up to his usual bashing of the Council trying to praise DUMBASS Bob......he is still praising Culver for firing financial person and now all the budget shortfalls are being found.....Culver and A$$BURROW blame everything on the previous person......BUT, if that were true why did DUMBASS Bob stop the investigation????????? His hands were in it long before he fired anyone!!!!!! This is the way his businesses went under.....glad the Council is watching him closely....he will give the ship away!!!!!!!!
Your asking for a retort from Burro.
I have watched John Hall and he is very liberal. I have also watched Bob Culver in his 3 years as a County Executive and he is extremely liberal and hasn't made any cuts.
The only thing Bob has done was pissed off all 900 of the county employees by taking their birthday's away from them and invented a number that it saved taxpayers "X" amount of money. Guess what, most if not all county employees don't need anyone to replace them when they take off so it didn't save the tax payers a nickel. The Birthday off was just a small perk for a bunch of underpaid employees that cost the tax payers nothing.
He took cars away from the department heads and took one for himself from Gary Mackes. He drives it all around and even tows a boat with it. All this while burning county gas. He loves to take weekend getaways at the tax payers expense and pretends it's work related and he takes his girlfriend with him.
Instead of cutting out employees he has hired numerous ones that supported his campaign. All at tax payers expense. These include his daughter, his son, Joe A$$burrow's wife, A.Kaye Kenny, Cathy Bassett and Jaquie Granger(Thorton Crowe from A$$burrow's Hobby Blog). It should be noted that A$$burrow's wife got a pay raise after she was being treated bad by Bob and A$$burrow started ragging on him on his Hobby Blog.
Bob Culver has already paid Jacquie Granger nearly $20,000 at $1,000 a week to take pictures for him to post on his personal Facebook page. Bob Culver has also paid Joe A$$burrow several thousand dollars to advertise on his Hobby Blog. I don't know who is using who?
Bob Culver got rid of Department Heads that were doing a good job because he had personal issues with them. He replaced them with worthless people who can't do half the job that the people who got fired did.
Bob Culver now has numerous law suits against him that is costing the tax payers thousands of dollars.
We now know that Bob Culver is a RINO.
We also know that John Hall is lower than a RINO, he is pure bred Democrat.
Why is it employees are labeled a nice guy ....but. A nice guy is not part of employment or resume. Qualifications seem to jump out at me. Just saying....
