Wicomico County Announces Changes to Local Fire Marshal’s Office

At the Salisbury City Council meeting of October 9, 2017, new ordinances were passed that will directly affect and change the way business is conducted within the corporate limits of the City of Salisbury. As determined by the Mayor and City Council, Wicomico County will no longer be performing the fire safety functions and duties typical of the local Fire Marshal’s Office within the corporate limits of the City of Salisbury.
All business dealings for these functions will now be handled by the following Departments within the City of Salisbury government structure: Department of Infrastructure and Development (410-548-3170); Housing and Community Development Department (410-341-9550); and the Salisbury Fire Department (410-548-3120). Any questions should be directed to these City Departments.
5 comments:
WTF!! What a dumb mistake. The county has done this for years and did an excellent job.
This is crazy and the wrong move.
What once took 1 County department to do is now going to take 3 City departments to do?? Where is the logic?? DUMB
So because Mr. Culver and Mr. Day are completely bitter with each other, the decision was made by one or both of the parties to not share P&Z resources and do each of those themselves. So we get bigger government, duplication of the same resources, and more expenditures.
I fail to see how this is anything but a bad thing and the result of a disagreement of two leaders which the citizens will pay for far into the future.
Its about time to leave Bobby C and his old ways behind.
meaning???
